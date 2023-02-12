Inox Wind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore, up 48.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore in December 2022 up 48.79% from Rs. 152.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.22 crore in December 2022 down 362.29% from Rs. 62.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 172.47 crore in December 2022 down 9273.94% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.
Inox Wind shares closed at 94.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -29.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inox Wind
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.21
|107.22
|152.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|226.21
|107.22
|152.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138.18
|106.01
|98.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.12
|-43.50
|-22.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.21
|21.10
|20.22
|Depreciation
|26.43
|25.51
|25.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-5.05
|Other Expenses
|232.03
|47.20
|93.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-201.76
|-49.10
|-57.85
|Other Income
|2.86
|4.92
|33.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-198.90
|-44.18
|-23.97
|Interest
|94.34
|94.28
|68.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-293.24
|-138.46
|-92.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-293.24
|-138.46
|-92.69
|Tax
|-5.38
|-4.66
|-28.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-287.86
|-133.80
|-63.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-287.86
|-133.80
|-63.95
|Minority Interest
|0.64
|0.93
|1.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-287.22
|-132.87
|-62.13
|Equity Share Capital
|277.28
|277.28
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.38
|-4.83
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-10.38
|-4.83
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.38
|-4.83
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-10.38
|-4.83
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited