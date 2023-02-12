 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore, up 48.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore in December 2022 up 48.79% from Rs. 152.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.22 crore in December 2022 down 362.29% from Rs. 62.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 172.47 crore in December 2022 down 9273.94% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

Inox Wind
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.21 107.22 152.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.21 107.22 152.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.18 106.01 98.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.12 -43.50 -22.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.21 21.10 20.22
Depreciation 26.43 25.51 25.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- -5.05
Other Expenses 232.03 47.20 93.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -201.76 -49.10 -57.85
Other Income 2.86 4.92 33.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -198.90 -44.18 -23.97
Interest 94.34 94.28 68.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -293.24 -138.46 -92.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -293.24 -138.46 -92.69
Tax -5.38 -4.66 -28.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -287.86 -133.80 -63.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -287.86 -133.80 -63.95
Minority Interest 0.64 0.93 1.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -287.22 -132.87 -62.13
Equity Share Capital 277.28 277.28 221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.38 -4.83 -2.88
Diluted EPS -10.38 -4.83 -2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.38 -4.83 -2.88
Diluted EPS -10.38 -4.83 -2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited