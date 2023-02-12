Inox Wind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore, up 48.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore in December 2022 up 48.79% from Rs. 152.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.22 crore in December 2022 down 362.29% from Rs. 62.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 172.47 crore in December 2022 down 9273.94% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 94.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -29.76% over the last 12 months.