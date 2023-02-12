English
    Inox Wind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore, up 48.79% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.21 crore in December 2022 up 48.79% from Rs. 152.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.22 crore in December 2022 down 362.29% from Rs. 62.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 172.47 crore in December 2022 down 9273.94% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

    Inox Wind
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.21107.22152.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.21107.22152.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.18106.0198.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.12-43.50-22.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2121.1020.22
    Depreciation26.4325.5125.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----5.05
    Other Expenses232.0347.2093.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-201.76-49.10-57.85
    Other Income2.864.9233.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-198.90-44.18-23.97
    Interest94.3494.2868.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-293.24-138.46-92.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-293.24-138.46-92.69
    Tax-5.38-4.66-28.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-287.86-133.80-63.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-287.86-133.80-63.95
    Minority Interest0.640.931.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-287.22-132.87-62.13
    Equity Share Capital277.28277.28221.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.38-4.83-2.88
    Diluted EPS-10.38-4.83-2.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.38-4.83-2.88
    Diluted EPS-10.38-4.83-2.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
