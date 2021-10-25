INOX Leisure Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore, up 13077.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore in September 2021 up 13077.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.61 crore in September 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in September 2021 down 51.58% from Rs. 44.86 crore in September 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 420.10 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)