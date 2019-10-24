INOX Leisure Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 519.94 crore, up 42.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.94 crore in September 2019 up 42.33% from Rs. 365.31 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2019 up 193.24% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.15 crore in September 2019 up 254.58% from Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2018.

INOX Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2018.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 354.15 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 70.10% over the last 12 months.