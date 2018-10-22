INOX Leisure Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 365.31 crore, up 17.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 365.31 crore in September 2018 up 17.36% from Rs. 311.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2018 up 2.57% from Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2018 up 4.1% from Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2017.

INOX Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2017.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 231.50 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months.