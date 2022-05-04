 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INOX Leisure Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore, up 251.3% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore in March 2022 up 251.3% from Rs. 90.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 69.93% from Rs. 93.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.02 crore in March 2022 up 612.5% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 491.60 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

INOX Leisure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 317.72 296.47 90.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 317.72 296.47 90.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.61 18.29 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.64 23.98 25.94
Depreciation 73.54 73.79 70.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.16 122.43 78.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.77 57.98 -83.84
Other Income 7.71 4.89 28.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.48 62.87 -55.23
Interest 64.31 64.46 61.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.83 -1.59 -116.96
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.08
P/L Before Tax -31.83 -1.59 -121.04
Tax -3.66 -0.28 -27.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.17 -1.31 -93.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.17 -1.31 -93.68
Equity Share Capital 122.19 122.19 112.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
Diluted EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
Diluted EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
