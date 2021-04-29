INOX Leisure Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.44 crore, down 75.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.44 crore in March 2021 down 75.66% from Rs. 371.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.68 crore in March 2021 down 14.01% from Rs. 82.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021 down 87.04% from Rs. 114.82 crore in March 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 277.45 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 32.47% over the last 12 months.