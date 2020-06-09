INOX Leisure Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 371.58 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 371.58 crore in March 2020 down 22.4% from Rs. 478.84 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.17 crore in March 2020 down 270.94% from Rs. 48.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.82 crore in March 2020 up 12.81% from Rs. 101.78 crore in March 2019.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 283.20 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|371.58
|512.91
|478.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|371.58
|512.91
|478.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.74
|36.91
|30.85
|Depreciation
|74.03
|64.84
|24.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|228.80
|307.05
|351.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.01
|104.11
|71.69
|Other Income
|4.78
|4.84
|5.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.79
|108.95
|76.93
|Interest
|61.41
|54.74
|3.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.62
|54.21
|73.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.62
|54.21
|68.15
|Tax
|61.55
|19.20
|20.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.17
|35.01
|48.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.17
|35.01
|48.07
|Equity Share Capital
|102.65
|102.64
|102.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.36
|3.56
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.36
|3.56
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.36
|3.56
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.36
|3.56
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am