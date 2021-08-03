MARKET NEWS

INOX Leisure Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, up 8824% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in June 2021 up 8824% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.25 crore in June 2021 down 65.99% from Rs. 73.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.79 crore in June 2021 down 171.44% from Rs. 36.10 crore in June 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 322.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and 40.97% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations22.3190.440.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.3190.440.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.5925.9424.30
Depreciation72.8870.1170.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.7078.23-57.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-101.86-83.84-37.36
Other Income3.1928.612.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-98.67-55.23-34.65
Interest64.4561.7363.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-163.12-116.96-97.93
Exceptional Items---4.08--
P/L Before Tax-163.12-121.04-97.93
Tax-40.87-27.36-24.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-122.25-93.68-73.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-122.25-93.68-73.65
Equity Share Capital122.16112.49102.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-10.66-8.37-7.49
Diluted EPS-10.66-8.37-7.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-10.66-8.37-7.49
Diluted EPS-10.66-8.37-7.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:44 pm

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

