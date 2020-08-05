INOX Leisure Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 99.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 99.95% from Rs. 493.01 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.65 crore in June 2020 down 372.88% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.10 crore in June 2020 down 76.44% from Rs. 153.20 crore in June 2019.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 236.70 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|371.58
|493.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|371.58
|493.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.30
|32.74
|35.09
|Depreciation
|70.75
|74.03
|60.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-57.44
|228.80
|307.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.36
|36.01
|89.30
|Other Income
|2.71
|4.78
|3.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.65
|40.79
|92.40
|Interest
|63.28
|61.41
|50.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.93
|-20.62
|41.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.93
|-20.62
|41.52
|Tax
|-24.28
|61.55
|14.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-73.65
|-82.17
|26.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-73.65
|-82.17
|26.99
|Equity Share Capital
|102.65
|102.65
|102.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.49
|-8.36
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-7.49
|-8.36
|2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.49
|-8.36
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-7.49
|-8.36
|2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm