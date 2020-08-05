INOX Leisure Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 99.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 99.95% from Rs. 493.01 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.65 crore in June 2020 down 372.88% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.10 crore in June 2020 down 76.44% from Rs. 153.20 crore in June 2019.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 236.70 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.