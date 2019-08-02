INOX Leisure Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 493.01 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 493.01 crore in June 2019 up 18.81% from Rs. 414.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2019 down 27.01% from Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.20 crore in June 2019 up 77.5% from Rs. 86.31 crore in June 2018.

INOX Leisure EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.03 in June 2018.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 294.10 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.83% returns over the last 6 months and 50.82% over the last 12 months.