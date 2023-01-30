 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INOX Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 296.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.42 crore in December 2022 down 2985.5% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 136.66 crore in December 2021. INOX Leisure shares closed at 503.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.
INOX Leisure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations515.57374.12296.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations515.57374.12296.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----18.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.1828.1923.98
Depreciation78.6577.4073.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses313.85261.08122.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.897.4557.98
Other Income5.766.674.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.6514.1262.87
Interest69.0667.5764.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.59-53.45-1.59
Exceptional Items-24.38----
P/L Before Tax4.21-53.45-1.59
Tax44.63-13.08-0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.42-40.37-1.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.42-40.37-1.31
Equity Share Capital122.34122.23122.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.31-3.31-0.11
Diluted EPS-3.31-3.31-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
Diluted EPS-3.31-3.31-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #INOX Leisure #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm