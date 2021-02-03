INOX Leisure reports Q3 loss of Rs 102.50 crore

live bse live

Multiplex chain operator INOX Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs102.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, INOX Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 21.51 crore as against Rs 517.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company attributed fall in profit and income to "the impact of seating restrictions to 50 percent and lack of fresh content due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company said it has begun the process to re-open the units located in Chattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Earlier this month, the government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

INOX Leisure said it has also resumed its new screen addition on a rigorous note with opening of four new cinemas with 15 screens in Gurugram, Salem and Thane.

"The company hopes to add another 14 screens before the end of FY21 or during Q1 FY22,” it added.

Shares of INOX Leisure Ltd settled 1.53 percent higher at Rs 335.90 apiece on BSE.