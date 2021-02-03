MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INOX Leisure reports Q3 loss of Rs 102.50 crore

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex chain operator INOX Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs102.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, INOX Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 21.51 crore as against Rs 517.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company attributed fall in profit and income to "the impact of seating restrictions to 50 percent and lack of fresh content due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company said it has begun the process to re-open the units located in Chattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Close

Earlier this month, the government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

INOX Leisure said it has also resumed its new screen addition on a rigorous note with opening of four new cinemas with 15 screens in Gurugram, Salem and Thane.

"The company hopes to add another 14 screens before the end of FY21 or during Q1 FY22,” it added.

Shares of INOX Leisure Ltd settled 1.53 percent higher at Rs 335.90 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #INOX Leisure #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 06:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.