you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Leisure Q2 net up 2.5% to Rs 11.97 crore

PTI
 
 
Multiplex operator Inox Leisure on Monday reported a 2.48 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.97 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 11.68 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total income grew 17.48 percent to Rs 369.07 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 314.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Inox Leisure total expenses stood at Rs 350.69 crore as against Rs 296.31 crore, up 18.35 percent.

It operates 536 screens in 66 cities in 19 states.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:36 pm

