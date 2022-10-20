 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.12 crore, up 688.62% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 374.12 crore in September 2022 up 688.62% from Rs. 47.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 87.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.52 crore in September 2022 up 322.34% from Rs. 21.67 crore in September 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 515.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.75% over the last 12 months.

INOX Leisure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 374.12 582.26 47.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 374.12 582.26 47.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 3.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.19 27.06 23.63
Depreciation 77.40 75.39 73.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 261.08 344.74 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.45 135.07 -58.01
Other Income 6.67 7.16 6.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.12 142.23 -51.96
Interest 67.57 65.82 64.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -53.45 76.41 -116.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -53.45 76.41 -116.73
Tax -13.08 19.32 -29.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.37 57.09 -87.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -40.37 57.09 -87.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -40.37 57.09 -87.66
Equity Share Capital 122.23 122.20 122.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 4.67 -7.06
Diluted EPS -3.30 4.67 -7.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 4.67 -7.06
Diluted EPS -3.30 4.67 -7.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
