INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.12 crore, up 688.62% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 374.12 crore in September 2022 up 688.62% from Rs. 47.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 87.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.52 crore in September 2022 up 322.34% from Rs. 21.67 crore in September 2021.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 515.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.75% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|374.12
|582.26
|47.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|374.12
|582.26
|47.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|3.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.19
|27.06
|23.63
|Depreciation
|77.40
|75.39
|73.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|261.08
|344.74
|4.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.45
|135.07
|-58.01
|Other Income
|6.67
|7.16
|6.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.12
|142.23
|-51.96
|Interest
|67.57
|65.82
|64.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.45
|76.41
|-116.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.45
|76.41
|-116.73
|Tax
|-13.08
|19.32
|-29.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.37
|57.09
|-87.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.37
|57.09
|-87.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-40.37
|57.09
|-87.66
|Equity Share Capital
|122.23
|122.20
|122.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|4.67
|-7.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|4.67
|-7.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|4.67
|-7.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|4.67
|-7.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited