INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore, up 13077.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore in September 2021 up 13077.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.66 crore in September 2021 down 29.23% from Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.67 crore in September 2021 down 51.69% from Rs. 44.86 crore in September 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 416.05 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)