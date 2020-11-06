INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2020 down 99.93% from Rs. 519.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2020 down 293.08% from Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.86 crore in September 2020 down 73.94% from Rs. 172.16 crore in September 2019.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 275.70 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -26.44% over the last 12 months.