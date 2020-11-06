INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2020 down 99.93% from Rs. 519.94 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2020 down 293.08% from Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.86 crore in September 2020 down 73.94% from Rs. 172.16 crore in September 2019.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 275.70 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -26.44% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.25
|519.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.25
|519.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.23
|24.30
|37.32
|Depreciation
|71.42
|70.75
|64.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-55.43
|-57.44
|314.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.86
|-37.36
|103.25
|Other Income
|4.30
|2.72
|4.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.56
|-34.64
|107.65
|Interest
|64.07
|63.28
|54.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-90.63
|-97.92
|53.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-90.63
|-97.92
|53.43
|Tax
|-22.80
|-24.28
|18.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.83
|-73.64
|35.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.83
|-73.64
|35.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-67.83
|-73.64
|35.13
|Equity Share Capital
|102.68
|102.65
|102.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.74
|-7.49
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|-6.74
|-7.49
|3.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.74
|-7.49
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|-6.74
|-7.49
|3.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am