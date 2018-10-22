INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 365.31 crore, Up 17.36% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 365.31 414.94 311.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 365.31 414.94 311.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 27.87 26.28 23.30 Depreciation 23.40 22.71 21.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 292.65 305.16 244.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.39 60.79 22.27 Other Income 3.76 2.82 2.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.15 63.61 25.16 Interest 6.77 6.92 7.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.38 56.69 17.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.38 56.69 17.84 Tax 6.41 19.70 6.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.97 36.99 11.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.97 36.99 11.69 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.97 36.99 11.68 Equity Share Capital 96.19 96.17 96.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 Diluted EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 Diluted EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited