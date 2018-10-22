INOX Leisure Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 365.31 crore, Up 17.36% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are: Net Sales at Rs 365.31 crore in September 2018 Up 17.36% from Rs. 311.26 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2018 Up 2.48% from Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2018 Up 4.1% from Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2017. INOX Leisure EPS has Increased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2017. INOX Leisure shares closed at 231.50 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months. INOX Leisure Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 365.31 414.94 311.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 365.31 414.94 311.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 27.87 26.28 23.30 Depreciation 23.40 22.71 21.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 292.65 305.16 244.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.39 60.79 22.27 Other Income 3.76 2.82 2.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.15 63.61 25.16 Interest 6.77 6.92 7.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.38 56.69 17.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.38 56.69 17.84 Tax 6.41 19.70 6.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.97 36.99 11.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.97 36.99 11.69 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.97 36.99 11.68 Equity Share Capital 96.19 96.17 96.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 Diluted EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 Diluted EPS 1.30 4.03 1.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:14 pm