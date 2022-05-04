 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore, up 251.3% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore in March 2022 up 251.3% from Rs. 90.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 69.93% from Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.02 crore in March 2022 up 612.5% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 493.10 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 85.59% over the last 12 months.

INOX Leisure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 317.72 296.47 90.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 317.72 296.47 90.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.61 18.29 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.63 23.99 25.94
Depreciation 73.54 73.79 70.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.16 122.43 78.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.78 57.97 -83.84
Other Income 7.70 4.89 28.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.48 62.86 -55.23
Interest 64.31 64.46 61.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.83 -1.60 -116.96
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.08
P/L Before Tax -31.83 -1.60 -121.04
Tax -3.66 -0.28 -27.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.17 -1.32 -93.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.17 -1.32 -93.69
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.17 -1.32 -93.69
Equity Share Capital 122.19 122.19 112.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
Diluted EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
Diluted EPS -2.26 -0.11 -8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #INOX Leisure #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.