INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore, up 251.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore in March 2022 up 251.3% from Rs. 90.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 69.93% from Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.02 crore in March 2022 up 612.5% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 493.10 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 85.59% over the last 12 months.