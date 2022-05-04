INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore, up 251.3% Y-o-Y
May 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 317.72 crore in March 2022 up 251.3% from Rs. 90.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 69.93% from Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.02 crore in March 2022 up 612.5% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 493.10 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 85.59% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|317.72
|296.47
|90.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|317.72
|296.47
|90.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.61
|18.29
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.63
|23.99
|25.94
|Depreciation
|73.54
|73.79
|70.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|177.16
|122.43
|78.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.78
|57.97
|-83.84
|Other Income
|7.70
|4.89
|28.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.48
|62.86
|-55.23
|Interest
|64.31
|64.46
|61.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.83
|-1.60
|-116.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.83
|-1.60
|-121.04
|Tax
|-3.66
|-0.28
|-27.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.17
|-1.32
|-93.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.17
|-1.32
|-93.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.17
|-1.32
|-93.69
|Equity Share Capital
|122.19
|122.19
|112.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-0.11
|-8.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-0.11
|-8.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-0.11
|-8.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-0.11
|-8.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
