INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.44 crore, down 75.66% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.44 crore in March 2021 down 75.66% from Rs. 371.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021 down 14.05% from Rs. 82.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021 down 87.04% from Rs. 114.83 crore in March 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 276.05 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.

INOX Leisure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations90.4414.88371.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations90.4414.88371.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.9421.2132.74
Depreciation70.1170.9374.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.234.13228.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.84-81.3936.01
Other Income28.616.634.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.23-74.7640.80
Interest61.7362.0161.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-116.96-136.77-20.61
Exceptional Items-4.08----
P/L Before Tax-121.04-136.77-20.61
Tax-27.35-34.2761.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-93.69-102.50-82.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-93.69-102.50-82.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-93.69-102.50-82.15
Equity Share Capital112.49112.48102.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.37-9.62-8.36
Diluted EPS-8.37-9.62-8.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.37-9.62-8.36
Diluted EPS-8.37-9.62-8.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:49 pm

