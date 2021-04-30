INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.44 crore, down 75.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.44 crore in March 2021 down 75.66% from Rs. 371.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021 down 14.05% from Rs. 82.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021 down 87.04% from Rs. 114.83 crore in March 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 276.05 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.