INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 371.58 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 371.58 crore in March 2020 down 22.4% from Rs. 478.84 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.15 crore in March 2020 down 270.86% from Rs. 48.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.83 crore in March 2020 up 12.81% from Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2019.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 283.20 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|371.58
|512.91
|478.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|371.58
|512.91
|478.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.74
|36.91
|30.85
|Depreciation
|74.03
|64.84
|24.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|228.80
|307.05
|351.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.01
|104.11
|71.69
|Other Income
|4.79
|4.85
|5.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.80
|108.96
|76.94
|Interest
|61.41
|54.74
|3.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.61
|54.22
|73.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.61
|54.22
|68.16
|Tax
|61.54
|19.21
|20.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.15
|35.01
|48.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.15
|35.01
|48.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-82.15
|35.01
|48.08
|Equity Share Capital
|102.65
|102.64
|102.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.36
|3.56
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.35
|3.56
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.36
|3.56
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.35
|3.56
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
