INOX Leisure Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 371.58 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.58 crore in March 2020 down 22.4% from Rs. 478.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.15 crore in March 2020 down 270.86% from Rs. 48.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.83 crore in March 2020 up 12.81% from Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2019.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 283.20 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.