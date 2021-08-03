INOX Leisure Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, up 8824% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in June 2021 up 8824% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.28 crore in June 2021 down 66.05% from Rs. 73.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.82 crore in June 2021 down 171.5% from Rs. 36.11 crore in June 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 322.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and 40.97% over the last 12 months.