INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.47 crore, up 1892.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.47 crore in December 2021 up 1892.41% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 98.71% from Rs. 102.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.65 crore in December 2021 up 3667.89% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2020.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 380.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.52% returns over the last 6 months and 19.78% over the last 12 months.