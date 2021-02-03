INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, down 97.1% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2020 down 97.1% from Rs. 512.91 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.50 crore in December 2020 down 392.77% from Rs. 35.01 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2020 down 102.2% from Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2019.
INOX Leisure shares closed at 330.85 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -18.04% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.88
|0.36
|512.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.88
|0.36
|512.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.21
|15.23
|36.91
|Depreciation
|70.93
|71.42
|64.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.13
|-55.43
|307.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-81.39
|-30.86
|104.11
|Other Income
|6.63
|4.30
|4.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.76
|-26.56
|108.96
|Interest
|62.01
|64.07
|54.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-136.77
|-90.63
|54.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-136.77
|-90.63
|54.22
|Tax
|-34.27
|-22.80
|19.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-102.50
|-67.83
|35.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-102.50
|-67.83
|35.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-102.50
|-67.83
|35.01
|Equity Share Capital
|112.48
|102.68
|102.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.62
|-6.74
|3.56
|Diluted EPS
|-9.62
|-6.74
|3.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.62
|-6.74
|3.56
|Diluted EPS
|-9.62
|-6.74
|3.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited