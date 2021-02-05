INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, down 97.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2020 down 97.1% from Rs. 512.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.50 crore in December 2020 down 392.77% from Rs. 35.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2020 down 102.2% from Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2019.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 329.85 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.