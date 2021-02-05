MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, down 97.1% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2020 down 97.1% from Rs. 512.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.50 crore in December 2020 down 392.77% from Rs. 35.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2020 down 102.2% from Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2019.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 329.85 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.

Close
INOX Leisure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.880.36512.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.880.36512.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.2115.2336.91
Depreciation70.9371.4264.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.13-55.43307.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-81.39-30.86104.11
Other Income6.634.304.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-74.76-26.56108.96
Interest62.0164.0754.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-136.77-90.6354.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-136.77-90.6354.22
Tax-34.27-22.8019.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-102.50-67.8335.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-102.50-67.8335.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-102.50-67.8335.01
Equity Share Capital112.48102.68102.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.62-6.743.56
Diluted EPS-9.62-6.743.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.62-6.743.56
Diluted EPS-9.62-6.743.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #INOX Leisure #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.