INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 512.91 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.91 crore in December 2019 up 18.43% from Rs. 433.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.01 crore in December 2019 down 3.98% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2019 up 100.67% from Rs. 86.61 crore in December 2018.

INOX Leisure EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2018.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 423.95 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.44% returns over the last 6 months and 63.62% over the last 12 months.