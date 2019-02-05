INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 433.09 crore, up 32.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.09 crore in December 2018 up 32.91% from Rs. 325.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2018 up 176.84% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.61 crore in December 2018 up 75.72% from Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2017.

INOX Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2017.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 262.65 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.