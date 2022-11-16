Innovative Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore in September 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 36.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -4.43% over the last 12 months.