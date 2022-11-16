 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Innovative Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore in September 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 36.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -4.43% over the last 12 months.

Innovative Tech Pack
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.61 42.69 36.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.61 42.69 36.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.13 29.22 23.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 0.14 0.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.06 -0.89 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.08 3.66 3.85
Depreciation 1.99 2.38 2.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.16 6.60 7.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 1.58 -0.42
Other Income 0.43 0.40 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 1.98 -0.37
Interest 1.51 1.43 2.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 0.55 -2.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.20 0.55 -2.61
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.20 0.55 -2.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.20 0.55 -2.61
Equity Share Capital 2.25 2.25 2.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.25 -1.17
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.25 -1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.25 -1.17
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.25 -1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

