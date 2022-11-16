Innovative Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore in September 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 36.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.
Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -4.43% over the last 12 months.
|Innovative Tech Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.61
|42.69
|36.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.61
|42.69
|36.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.13
|29.22
|23.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.14
|0.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.06
|-0.89
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.08
|3.66
|3.85
|Depreciation
|1.99
|2.38
|2.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.16
|6.60
|7.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|1.58
|-0.42
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.40
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|1.98
|-0.37
|Interest
|1.51
|1.43
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|0.55
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|0.55
|-2.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|0.55
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|0.55
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.25
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.25
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.25
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.25
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited