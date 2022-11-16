English
    Innovative Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.61 crore in September 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 36.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

    Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -4.43% over the last 12 months.

    Innovative Tech Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.6142.6936.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.6142.6936.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1329.2223.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.140.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.06-0.89-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.083.663.85
    Depreciation1.992.382.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.166.607.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.121.58-0.42
    Other Income0.430.400.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.311.98-0.37
    Interest1.511.432.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.200.55-2.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.200.55-2.61
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.200.55-2.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.200.55-2.61
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.25-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.530.25-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.25-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.530.25-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Innovative Tech #Innovative Tech Pack #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am