English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Innovative Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.07 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.07 crore in March 2023 down 4.64% from Rs. 40.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 115.2% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 19.37% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

    Innovative Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

    Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 0.86% over the last 12 months.

    Innovative Tech Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.0738.0040.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.0738.0040.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.7123.0126.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.75-0.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.81-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.973.253.98
    Depreciation1.472.833.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.006.577.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.77-0.14
    Other Income0.690.270.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.611.040.38
    Interest1.342.102.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-1.06-2.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-1.06-2.15
    Tax-----0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.27-1.06-1.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.27-1.06-1.80
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.47-0.80
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.47-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.47-0.80
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.47-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Innovative Tech #Innovative Tech Pack #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am