Innovative Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.07 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.07 crore in March 2023 down 4.64% from Rs. 40.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 115.2% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 19.37% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

Innovative Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 0.86% over the last 12 months.