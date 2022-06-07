 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Innovative Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore, down 1.32% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore in March 2022 down 1.32% from Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022 up 72.07% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 15.15 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -27.86% over the last 12 months.

Innovative Tech Pack
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.97 40.52 41.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.97 40.52 41.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.89 26.60 25.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.30 0.37 1.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.07 -0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.98 3.40 4.84
Depreciation 3.44 2.62 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.12 6.51 8.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.95 -0.65
Other Income 0.52 0.03 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 0.97 -0.38
Interest 2.53 1.76 2.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.15 -0.78 -2.87
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.04
P/L Before Tax -2.15 -0.78 -3.90
Tax -0.36 -- -0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.80 -0.78 -3.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.80 -0.78 -3.27
Equity Share Capital 2.25 2.25 2.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.80 -0.35 -1.46
Diluted EPS -0.80 -0.35 -1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.80 -0.35 -1.46
Diluted EPS -0.80 -0.35 -1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

