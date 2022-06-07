Innovative Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore, down 1.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore in March 2022 down 1.32% from Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022 up 72.07% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.
Innovative Tech shares closed at 15.15 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -27.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Innovative Tech Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.97
|40.52
|41.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.97
|40.52
|41.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.89
|26.60
|25.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.30
|0.37
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.98
|3.40
|4.84
|Depreciation
|3.44
|2.62
|2.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.12
|6.51
|8.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.95
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.03
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.97
|-0.38
|Interest
|2.53
|1.76
|2.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-0.78
|-2.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|-0.78
|-3.90
|Tax
|-0.36
|--
|-0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|-0.78
|-3.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|-0.78
|-3.27
|Equity Share Capital
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.35
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.35
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.35
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.35
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited