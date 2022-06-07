Innovative Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore, down 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.97 crore in March 2022 down 1.32% from Rs. 41.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022 up 72.07% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 15.15 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -27.86% over the last 12 months.