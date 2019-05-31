Innovative Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore in March 2019 up 11.98% from Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 up 38.5% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2019 up 2.03% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2018.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 24.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.