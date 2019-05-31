Innovative Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore in March 2019 up 11.98% from Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 up 38.5% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2019 up 2.03% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2018.
Innovative Tech shares closed at 24.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Innovative Tech Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.82
|40.17
|35.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.82
|40.17
|35.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.07
|23.69
|19.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.64
|0.17
|1.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.36
|0.29
|1.03
|Power & Fuel
|3.13
|3.73
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.83
|3.14
|4.27
|Depreciation
|2.91
|2.84
|2.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|2.48
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.49
|3.83
|2.77
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.27
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.13
|4.10
|3.35
|Interest
|2.63
|2.34
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.50
|1.75
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.24
|P/L Before Tax
|0.50
|1.75
|-0.14
|Tax
|1.68
|--
|1.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|1.75
|-1.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|1.75
|-1.91
|Equity Share Capital
|2.25
|2.25
|2.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.78
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.78
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.78
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.78
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited