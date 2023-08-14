Innovative Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore, down 11.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore in June 2023 down 11.17% from Rs. 42.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 up 78.62% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2023 down 12.39% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022.

Innovative Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.