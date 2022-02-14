Innovative Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.52 crore, up 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.52 crore in December 2021 up 10.45% from Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 621.79% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021 down 8.42% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 19.40 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.