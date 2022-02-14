Innovative Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.52 crore, up 10.45% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.52 crore in December 2021 up 10.45% from Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 621.79% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021 down 8.42% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020.
Innovative Tech shares closed at 19.40 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.
|Innovative Tech Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.52
|36.83
|36.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.52
|36.83
|36.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.60
|23.23
|21.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.69
|1.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.48
|-1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.40
|3.85
|3.52
|Depreciation
|2.62
|2.56
|2.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|7.41
|6.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|-0.42
|1.15
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|-0.37
|1.35
|Interest
|1.76
|2.24
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-2.61
|-0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|-2.61
|-0.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-2.61
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.73
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-2.61
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.17
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.17
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.17
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.17
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited