Innovative Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.68 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.68 crore in December 2020 down 5.12% from Rs. 38.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 76.7% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020 down 34.88% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2019.

Innovative Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

Innovative Tech shares closed at 20.60 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)