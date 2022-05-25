Innovation Soft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.13 crore, up 440.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.13 crore in March 2022 up 440.81% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Innovation Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.

Innovation Soft shares closed at 1.07 on July 09, 2019 (BSE)