    Innovana Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore, up 83.79% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovana Thinklabs are:Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore in June 2023 up 83.79% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in June 2023 up 130.33% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2023 up 128.01% from Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2022.
    Innovana EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.08 in June 2022.Innovana shares closed at 333.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.19% returns over the last 6 months and 139.43% over the last 12 months.
    Innovana Thinklabs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.6211.149.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.6211.149.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.353.062.67
    Depreciation0.240.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.963.141.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.084.684.24
    Other Income1.111.641.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.196.325.63
    Interest0.160.090.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.036.235.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.036.235.52
    Tax3.391.421.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.644.814.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.644.814.18
    Equity Share Capital20.5020.5010.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.704.644.08
    Diluted EPS4.704.644.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.704.644.08
    Diluted EPS4.704.644.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:33 pm

