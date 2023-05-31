English
    Innocorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.62% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innocorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 89.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 1233.97% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 1300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Innocorp shares closed at 6.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.06% returns over the last 6 months and -21.58% over the last 12 months.

    Innocorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.01--0.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.01--0.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.050.20
    Depreciation0.010.030.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.57-0.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.67-0.15
    Other Income0.03----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.67-0.15
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-0.67-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.57-0.67-0.15
    Tax1.52--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.09-0.67-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.09-0.67-0.16
    Equity Share Capital7.947.947.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-0.84-0.20
    Diluted EPS-2.63-0.84-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-0.84-0.20
    Diluted EPS-2.63-0.84-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am