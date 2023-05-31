Innocorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innocorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 89.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 1233.97% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 1300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Innocorp shares closed at 6.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.06% returns over the last 6 months and -21.58% over the last 12 months.
|Innocorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|--
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|--
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.05
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.03
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.57
|-0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.67
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.67
|-0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.67
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-0.67
|-0.15
|Tax
|1.52
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.09
|-0.67
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.09
|-0.67
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|7.94
|7.94
|7.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-0.84
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-0.84
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-0.84
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-0.84
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited