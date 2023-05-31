Innocorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 89.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 1233.97% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 1300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Innocorp shares closed at 6.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.06% returns over the last 6 months and -21.58% over the last 12 months.