Innocorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 55.21% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 55.21% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 120.93% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Innocorp shares closed at 6.76 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Innocorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.34 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.34 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 -- 0.09
Depreciation 0.11 0.03 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.03 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.27 0.09
Other Income -- -- 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.27 0.29
Interest 0.00 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.24 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.24 0.24
Tax 0.00 -- -0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.24 0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.24 0.75
Equity Share Capital 7.94 7.94 7.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 0.30 0.94
Diluted EPS -0.20 0.30 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 0.30 0.94
Diluted EPS -0.20 0.30 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
