Innocorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 55.21% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innocorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 55.21% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 120.93% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
Innocorp shares closed at 6.76 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Innocorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.34
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.34
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|--
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.03
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.27
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.27
|0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.24
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.24
|0.24
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.24
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.24
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|7.94
|7.94
|7.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.30
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.30
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.30
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.30
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited