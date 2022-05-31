Innocorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 55.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 55.21% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 120.93% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Innocorp shares closed at 6.76 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)