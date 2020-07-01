Innocorp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innocorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 41.52% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 411.05% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 down 325% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.
Innocorp shares closed at 2.03 on June 15, 2020 (BSE)
|Innocorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.08
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.08
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.00
|-0.08
|Depreciation
|-0.06
|0.10
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.14
|-0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.16
|0.11
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.13
|0.25
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.20
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.20
|0.19
|Tax
|-0.09
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.20
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.20
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|7.94
|7.94
|7.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.25
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.25
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.25
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.25
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am