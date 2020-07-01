Innocorp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 41.52% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 411.05% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 down 325% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Innocorp shares closed at 2.03 on June 15, 2020 (BSE)