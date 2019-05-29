Innocorp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2019 down 7.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 5.01% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 60.98% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

Innocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2018.

Innocorp shares closed at 2.15 on October 01, 2018 (BSE)