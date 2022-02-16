Innocorp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 349.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 349.61% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 421.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 1400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Innocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Innocorp shares closed at 7.86 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 162.00% returns over the last 6 months and 500.00% over the last 12 months.