Innocorp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 2.94% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 63.18% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Innocorp shares closed at 1.38 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)