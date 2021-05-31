Ingersoll Rand Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.32 crore, up 39.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.32 crore in March 2021 up 39.18% from Rs. 134.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.02 crore in March 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.07 crore in March 2021 up 38.13% from Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2020.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.08 in March 2020.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 950.70 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.98% over the last 12 months.