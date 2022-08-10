 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ingersoll Rand Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.23 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ingersoll Rand (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.23 crore in June 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 194.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 26.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 38.97 crore in June 2021.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in June 2021.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 1,686.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.50% returns over the last 6 months and 71.66% over the last 12 months.

Ingersoll Rand (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 273.23 221.78 194.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 273.23 221.78 194.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.09 147.76 122.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.84 4.61 4.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.72 -14.17 -12.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.47 21.63 24.73
Depreciation 3.83 3.73 3.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.06 21.48 19.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.22 36.74 32.87
Other Income 3.69 3.78 2.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.91 40.52 35.66
Interest 0.57 1.39 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.34 39.13 35.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.34 39.13 35.26
Tax 11.23 9.90 8.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.11 29.23 26.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.11 29.23 26.29
Equity Share Capital 31.57 31.57 31.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 9.26 8.33
Diluted EPS 10.17 9.26 8.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 9.26 8.33
Diluted EPS 10.17 9.26 8.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
