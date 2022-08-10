Ingersoll Rand Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.23 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.23 crore in June 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 194.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 26.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 38.97 crore in June 2021.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in June 2021.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 1,686.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.50% returns over the last 6 months and 71.66% over the last 12 months.