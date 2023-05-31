Infronics Syst Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 53.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 53.63% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 461.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 1100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Infronics Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Infronics Syst shares closed at 32.77 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months